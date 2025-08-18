Live
Congress to become strong in AP too
Visakhapatnam: The state’s development is more important than gaining political mileage, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stressed.
Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress government will not allow the Andhra Pradesh government to proceed with the Godavari project until Telangana completes pending projects of irrigation. “We have no objection if the AP government proceeds with the project after Telangana completes its irrigation projects,” he underlined.
The Deputy CM said that it is the Centre’s responsibility to resolve the water dispute between the two Telugu states. Bhatti Vikramarka pointed out that the democracy in India is under threat. “The Constitution gave the right to elect the government through voting exercise. However, the BJP government is obstructing the electoral process by destroying the system and snatching away people’s role in it,” he criticised.
Such anti-democratic rule has to be replaced with Congress and it is possible through the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. If Congress comes to power, all the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 will be implemented without any deviation, Bhatti Vikramarka assured.