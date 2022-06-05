Congress to hold Padayatras in every district

Kadapa (YSR district): A Brain Storming Convention (BSC) of the Congress party headed by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president S Sailajanath here on Saturday has decided to conduct Padayatra for 72 km in every district in the State. The meeting has also stressed the need for the party activists to mingle with the public during the Padayatra in the interest of highlighting the problems being facing faced by them.

Speaking the occasion, Sailajanath said that though it was initially proposed to organise the BSC with not less than 1,000 leaders, but as per the directions of party high command it was confined to selected persons.

He said that the aim of conducting the BSC is to gather collective thoughts of party leaders and initiate measures to strengthen the party. Sailajanath stressed the need for the party leaders to follow internal discipline. The PCC leader said that the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act was only possible with the Congress party.

Senior Congress leader Koppula Raju called upon party leaders to chalk out an action plan as per Udayapur Declaration. PCC working president Tulasi Reddy, party leaders Gidugi Rudraraju, Neeli Srinivasa Rao, Mastanvali and others were present.