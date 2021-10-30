Congress to launch agitation on scholarships: Chinta Mohan

Anantapur: Former MP Chinta Mohan has lambasted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for diverting the SC, ST, BC and Minorities students' scholarship amounts to his other pet schemes and depriving the students of education benefits. Addressing media at a hotel here on Friday, Chinta Mohan said that 80 lakh students were depending on the scholarship amount to pursue their studies. He recalled that education scholarships had given a bright future and life to crores of students. Starting with B R Ambedkar, many in politics including him and government functionaries owe their growth and social standing to the education scholarships. It is an investment on the future of young citizens, he pointed out.

The ex-MP demanded the government to release the scholarships to all under-privileged students studying in different colleges by December 1, failing which the Congress will launch an agitation.

He predicted that the Congress will stage a comeback in 2024 both at the Centre and even in AP. Jagan Mohan Reddy proved to be a disastrous chief minister and the 'one chance CM' will pave the way for Congress rule. He ruled out TDP's comeback and the year 2024 belonged to the Congress.

Replying to a question, Chinta said there was no need for a separate Rayalaseema state as the Congress will come back to remove all regional imbalances in the state. He revealed that the Congress former home minister in the state, Mysoora Reddy was behind the demand. He urged him to give up the demand and work for revival of Congress party in the state. Mohan revealed that he had been touring all districts to meet Congress leaders and gear up the party machinery for 2024. He made it clear that economics and logistics will not work for Rayalaseema state if coastal districts are delinked from the region. He added that people were fed up with the present government.