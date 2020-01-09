Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh says aye for Amaravati to remain as capital of Andhra Pradesh

Congress National Leader and Union Minister Jairam Ramesh have come up against the proposal of three capitals to Andhra Pradesh. He said that it is not possible to moot three capitals for a state like AP. He said he believes that Amaravati is the ideal place for the AP capital and asserted that the assembly, high court and administrative centre cannot be set up at various places as it would be difficult for the administration.

Jairam recalled the hurdles of shifting High court from Kurnool to Guntur in 1953. The Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made these comments when the party is yet to clarify its stance on Amaravati. Jairam Ramesh was instrumental in drafting the AP Bifurcation Act 2014.

It is not yet clear what the Congress party's stance on Amaravati. However, many leaders of the party strongly opposed the proposal of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. With Congress national leader Jairam Ramesh's comments, there is speculation that the state Congress leaders will also favour Amaravati as the capital.