Congress will bring cheers to farmers , says Satyavedu Congress MLA aspirant

In a bid to uplift the spirits of farmers in the Satyavedu Constituency, MLA aspirant candidate KV Babu, has expressed his belief that only the Congress Party can bring a smile to the faces of those who toil tirelessly in the fields.

Through a newspaper advertisement, Babu highlighted the importance of the Congress government coming to power to ensure the well-being of farmers, who he describes as the backbone of the country. He emphasized the party's commitment to providing free distribution of seeds, affordable prices for crops, loan waivers, and access to low-cost fertilizers to support the agriculture sector.

Babu urged voters to support the Congress Party by casting their votes for the party symbol, the hand (🤚), in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that with the overwhelming majority, the party can bring about positive change for farmers in the region.

The message from Babu resonates with the challenges faced by farmers in Satyavedu Constituency and highlights the importance of political leadership in addressing their needs and concerns