Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
Congress women's wing conducts door-to-door to study on problems faced in division 22
In the 22nd division of Kadapa city, under the leadership of Lavanya, the president of the city women's congress, a comprehensive study of the issues plaguing the community was carried out.
In the 22nd division of Kadapa city, under the leadership of Lavanya, the president of the city women's congress, a comprehensive study of the issues plaguing the community was carried out. The team embarked on a door-to-door campaign, engaging with the residents to understand their problems and concerns.
During these interactions, it became evident that many of the issues raised by the residents were not being adequately resolved. To address this, it was proposed that the collection of taxes from the people would provide the necessary funds to tackle these problems effectively.
To aid in the execution of this initiative, several prominent individuals from the city women's congress actively participated. City General Secretary Lokeshwari, City Women General Secretary Sulochana, City Women Secretary Venkatasubbamma, City Organizer Secretary Venkatasubbamma Santhoshamma, and others lent their support to the program.
The collective efforts of this motivated team aimed to make their division a better place to live, by addressing the concerns of the people and finding sustainable solutions to their problems.