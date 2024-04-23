Consider character, not caste, YSRCP’s Rambabu to voters

Markapuram: YSRCP candidate for the Markapuram Assembly constituency Anna Venkata Rambabu filed his nomination papers with the returning officer by going to the sub-collector office in Markapuram with a huge rally and fanfare on Monday.

Speaking at the public meeting in Old Bus Stand centre, Rambabu criticised the TDP candidate Kandula Narayana Reddy that everyone should be sportive to accept the victory and defeat, but should not threaten the public that he would die if they didn’t vote for them. He said that he has been in the service of the public for the last 15 years, and served as the Giddalur MLA two times. He said that he is against corruption and favouritism in politics, but the leaders of other parties are trying to divide and rule on a caste basis.

Rambabu said that he has been living in Markapuram for the last 50 years, and contesting as the local MLA on the orders of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He asked the people to consider his character, but not the caste to vote. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has carried out developmental programmes in Markapuram, and requested the public to vote for MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and him in the elections.