Consider plea of film producer Nattikumar, Andhra Pradesh High Court tells government

Amaravati: The AP High Court directed the State government to consider the plea of film producer Nattikumar on implementation of Section 9,10,11 of AP Cinema Regulation Act.

It may be noted that Nattikumar filed petition in High Court seeking implementation of GO 35 issued by the State government on April 8. He appealed to the court to direct the State government to consider his representation submitted to government on August 5.

Nattikumar stated that the State government issued GO 35 regulating the ticket price for theatres in cities, municipalities, Nagara panchayats and panchayats.

He stated that some theatre managements in Visakhapatnam district were selling tickets at higher price violating the norms mentioned in the GO.

He appealed to the High Court to direct the State government to implement GO 35 strictly.