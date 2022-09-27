Consider temporary certificates for pension: CM Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to consider the temporary certificates issued by psychiatrists for pensions to mentally-challenged people.

During a review on child and women welfare department in Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister said even temporary certificates issued by doctors should be taken in to consideration for giving pensions to mentally-challenged persons and eligibility list should be updated by July and December. Those with temporary certificates will be eligible for pensions this December.

One Bhavitha Centre in each Assembly constituency should be upgraded for disabled persons and if necessary, the services should be extended at village and ward secretariats themselves.

Special focus should be laid on monitoring juvenile homes under the supervision of a special IAS officer, he said.

School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) should also be replicated for anganwadis, the Chief Minister said, adding that special focus should be laid on the anganwadi students in training them in pronunciation and the curriculum should be strictly implemented in PP (pre-primary)-1 and PP-2 while bilingual textbooks should be in place. The Chief Minister who also reviewed the purchase and distribution mechanism of food, said it should be fool-proof adding that students should be given quality food and proper checks be maintained.

It was decided in principle that the purchase and distribution should be done through Markfed on a pilot basis with a third party vigil. Stating that child marriages should be prevented, he said Kalayanamasthu would play a big role in this respect.

Only sortex rice should be used in midday meals in anganwadi centres, the Chief Minister said, adding that special attention should be laid on achieving SDGs (sustainable development goals). The phone number to lodge complaints should be displayed at all anganwadis.

The officials said that all vacancies in anganwadi centres will be filled by September 30 and the Chief Minister said that the process should be carried out with transparency.

Women and child welfare minister K V Ushasri Charan, special CS B Rajasekhar, women and child welfare department principal secretary AR Anuradha, Markfed commissioner PS Pradyumna, women and child welfare department director Siri and other officials participated in the meeting.