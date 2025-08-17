Constable revives pilgrim with CPR at Tirumala laddu counter

Tirumala: TTD employees and the police are drawing praise for timely help to pilgrims. A devotee, who suffered a heart attack at laddu-prasadam counter on Saturday, was revived after on-duty constable Gurajapu administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

The devotee, identified as Medam Srinivasulu from Sangareddy district in Telangana, had completed darshan when he suddenly collapsed. He was stabilised on the spot and shifted to SVIMS, Tirupati, for further treatment.

In a separate incident on the first ghat road, a devotee’s vehicle lost control at 9th hairpin bend and hit the divider. In this accident, two women sustained serious injuries. TTD staff responded immediately and moved the injured to a hospital in Tirupati.