Live
- Tech to make airports stress-free
- 2,200 menstrual cups distributed in Mandya: Minister
- Cultural appropriation in Bharat: The Gen Z reality check and Gen Alpha warning
- A Poignant tale of identity and justice
- South stars shine bright at Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
- Traditional fermented food can help India’s diverse population to stay fit
- AI hallucinations: Building trust in age of confident lies
- India should take steps to lessen impact of US tariffs
- GCCs as new talent engine: redefining the future workforce in India
- Youth alone can save country from communal forces: CPI
Constable revives pilgrim with CPR at Tirumala laddu counter
Highlights
Tirumala: TTD employees and the police are drawing praise for timely help to pilgrims. A devotee, who suffered a heart attack at laddu-prasadam...
Tirumala: TTD employees and the police are drawing praise for timely help to pilgrims. A devotee, who suffered a heart attack at laddu-prasadam counter on Saturday, was revived after on-duty constable Gurajapu administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).
The devotee, identified as Medam Srinivasulu from Sangareddy district in Telangana, had completed darshan when he suddenly collapsed. He was stabilised on the spot and shifted to SVIMS, Tirupati, for further treatment.
In a separate incident on the first ghat road, a devotee’s vehicle lost control at 9th hairpin bend and hit the divider. In this accident, two women sustained serious injuries. TTD staff responded immediately and moved the injured to a hospital in Tirupati.
Next Story