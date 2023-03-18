  • Menu
Constable risks life to save woman who jumped into river Godavari in Kakinada

  • An unidentified woman jumped into the river after her parents denied her the opportunity to continue her studies
  • Police Constable Veerababu, who was alerted to the situation, jumped into the river and saved the woman's life

Kakinada: In an unfortunate incident, a woman attempted suicide by jumping into River Godavari from Yanam bridge, but was rescued by the police. According to the sources, an unidentified woman jumped into the river after her parents denied her the opportunity to continue her studies.

Police Constable Veerababu, who was alerted to the situation, jumped into the river and saved the woman's life. Locals praised constable Veerababu's bravery for risking his own life to rescue the woman. Now, the visuals are going viral on the internet. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway.

