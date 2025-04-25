Constables final written exam on June 1

Vijayawada: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Thursday announced that the final written test for the selection of 6,100 constable posts will be held on June 1, 2025. The examination will be held from 10 am to 1 pm in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool and Tirupati.

The information related to the final test is available on SLPRB website (https://slprb.ap.gov.in) regularly until the recruitment process completes. A total of 38,910 candidates will attend the objective type one paper to get qualified for their dream job.

Preliminary test for the selection of constables was held in January 2023 at 997 centres across the State and 4,59,182 candidates were

appeared. A total of 95,208 candidates have qualified for the physical and medical tests.

Physical measurements and physical efficiency tests were conducted from December 30, 2024 to February 1, 2025 at all district headquarters. In all, 95,208 candidates attended the tests and 38,910 of them qualified to attend the final written examination. Now, the final examination will be held on June 1.

The recruitment process to fill 6,100 constable posts began three years ago in 2022 with issue of a notification. Job aspirants had been eagerly waiting for the final examination and to fulfill their dream of getting the job in police department.