Constitution facing challenges from various quarters: Justice Sudarshan Reddy

Vijayawada: Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice B Sudarshan Reddy on Sunday expressed serious concern over what he described as increasing challenges to the Indian Constitution from various quarters, including the judiciary and the legislature. He was addressing a national seminar on “Indian Constitution—Challenges”, jointly organised by Jana Vijnana Vedika and the All India Lawyers Union in Vijayawada.

Justice Sudarshan Reddy said the Constitution is being tested in unprecedented ways, with its spirit and core principles coming under strain. Referring to the functioning of the judiciary, he alleged that High Court judges who deliver judgments not aligned with the wishes of those in power are often transferred. He observed that such practices undermine judicial independence and compel the judiciary to deliver decisions contrary to public interest, posing a grave challenge to the constitutional ethos.

Highlighting concerns related to the legislature, Justice Reddy cited the introduction and passage of the G RAM G Bill on the final day of a parliamentary session without adequate discussion. He termed this as a clear violation of the spirit of parliamentary democracy enshrined in the Constitution. He also expressed apprehension over the proposed delimitation process, stating that it would disproportionately increase Lok Sabha seats in northern states compared to southern states, which he described as grossly unjust and detrimental to the federal balance.

Speaking on the theme of Constitution and Secularism, Prof. Nageswar alleged that there is a systematic conspiracy to remove the words “socialist and “secular” from the Constitution, warning that such moves would fundamentally alter the character of the Republic.

Earlier, former MLC K.S. Lakshamana Rao, while welcoming the participants, recalled several landmark Supreme Court judgments which categorically affirmed that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be altered. Despite this, he said, there are continued attempts to weaken constitutional values. ASenior advocate Sunkara Rajendra Prasad and other speakers also addressed the seminar, stressing the need for collective vigilance to safeguard the Constitution and protect democratic institutions.

The seminar concluded with a call for lawyers, intellectuals, and citizens to unite in defence of constitutional principles.