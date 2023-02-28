Construction of 10,600 houses to be completed by Ugadi

District Collector Basanth Kumar has revealed that a target had been fixed to complete 10,600 houses by Ugadi festival and conduct house warming functions. So far, the construction of 2,336 houses has been completed.





The Collector reviewing the progress of housing here on Monday and pointed out that housing progress was tardy in Madakasira, Penukobda, Puttaparthi urban, Hindupur and urban Hindupur and Bukkapatnam and works in these places have to be speeded up. Officials concerned should take keen interest in monitoring the progress of construction works by the beneficiaries.

Basanth sought early completion of government priority buildings including village secretariat buildings, Rythu Bharosa and YSR health clinic buildings which progressed beyond 70 per cent and those buildings which have not been grounded so far need to be grounded, he added.

Those houses which have not been grounded should be cancelled. Action should be initiated against parties who were supplied cement but the works are yet to take off. Referring to complaints that secretariats were not undertaking Aadhaar updation, the Collector made it clear that the village secretariats must take up Aadhaar updation works.

The Collector also called for completion of 836 CC and BT roads sanctioned under non-priority works, out of which 26 works only were completed. He called for strict compliance of biometric attendance by the secretariat staff. Housing PD Chandramouli Reddy and others were also present.