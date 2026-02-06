Construction of 200 substations begins

Mandapeta: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday toured Mandapeta and inaugurated two newly constructed 33/11 KV power sub-stations built at a cost of Rs 2.61 crore each at Mandapeta and Tekil, aimed at strengthening electricity infrastructure and ensuring quality power supply to surrounding villages.

The inauguration programme was attended by local MLA Jogeswara Rao, senior officials of the Electricity Department and public representatives. The minister said the new sub-stations were constructed to provide reliable, uninterrupted and quality power supply to Mandapeta and nearby rural areas, addressing long-pending demand for improved electricity services.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that the Energy Department is working with the objective of achieving over 95 per cent public satisfaction. He informed that more than 200 sub-stations are being constructed across the three DISCOMs to meet growing power demand. He said comprehensive measures are being taken across power generation, transmission and distribution sectors to cater to future requirements.

He highlighted that under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), feeder bifurcation is being implemented to ensure uninterrupted nine hours of free power supply to the agriculture sector. In East Godavari district alone, RDSS works worth Rs 170 crore are underway and will be completed 100 per cent by March, he assured.

He further revealed that site inspection is in progress for the construction of a 220 KV sub-station at Mandapeta to further enhance power infrastructure. Stressing the importance of renewable energy, he directed electricity officials to give special focus to the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

He noted that after the coalition government came to power, electricity charges were reduced by 13 paise through true-down adjustments.