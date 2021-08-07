Constructive reportage, real strength of Hans India says Prof T Tripura Sundari

I am extremely happy that The Hans India has completed 10 eventful years and is engaged in adding value to the fourth estate of the largest democracy of the world. Through its constructive reportage, the newspaper is constantly making efforts in covering news of different sectors of development of India.

The opinion pieces carried throw light on the contemporary issues of national concern. Its mature writing encompasses in-depth articles on Agriculture, Environment, Science and Technology, Women Empowerment, etc.

Though entered the arena amidst decades of established newspaper giants, it could secure a place in the hearts of the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The paper relentlessly makes efforts on finding faults besides highlighting the shortcomings in the system. The clear news, views and simplicity in the language used makes the paper reader friendly.

I often wonder that the newspaper could so soon win the trust and confidence of its readers for the quality of its reportage. I wholeheartedly appreciate its integrity and wish that it will continue the path of honest and ethical journalism and strive to bring truth to the people at large.

Prof T Tripura Sundari

Dept of Communication & Journalism

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati