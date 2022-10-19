Consumers must be aware of their rights, says Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said that everyone must be aware of the Consumer Protection Act -2019 and asked the officials concerned to bring awareness among the public over consumer rights. The Collector flagged off the ASARA (Advocate Association for Social Responsibility Awareness organisation) vehicle, which is intended to create awareness to the consumers, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government has incorporated so many issues such as E-commerce, Direct Selling, Tele Shopping, Multi-level Marketing and Online transactions in the new Consumer Protection Act. Pointing out that many educated people also are getting deceived, he appealed to the authorities to create awareness over giving complaints whenever they get cheated.

Collector Dilli Rao asked the authorities to explain about the new Act to villagers, mainly farmers as they are being cheated everywhere while purchasing seeds, pesticides, fertilisers etc.

The Collector appreciated ASARA organisation for their commitment to bring awareness to the public.

DSO Komali Padma, ASARA organisation Chief Patron Habib Sultan Ali, State EC member Koneru Madhu, Kakani Tarun and others participated in the programme.