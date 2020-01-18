Continue capital in Amaravati, CPM urges government

Guntur: CPM state secretariat member V Krishnaiah demanded that the state government continue the capital in Amaravati. He felt that there was no need to shift the capital from Amaravati.

He addressed a meeting held at CPM office in Guntur city on Friday.

He said that there was no need to decentralise the capital. The government may decentralise the development. He demanded that the government held negotiations with the agitating farmers and conduct an all-party meeting.

He said that shifting of the state capital was detrimental to the interests of the farmers.Instead, the government should develop backward regions in the state.

CPM East district secretary Pasam Rama Rao was also present on the occasion.