Continue Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s ideals: Payyavula

Anantapur: On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule’s 199th birth anniversary, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav addressed a gathering at ZP premises in Anantapur on Friday, emphasising the continued relevance of Phule’s ideals.

The event, organised by Backward Classes Welfare Department, saw the participation of MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana, ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, and other dignitaries, who paid floral tributes to Phule’s statue and portrait. Minister Keshav highlighted Phule’s revolutionary contributions to social reform, particularly his fight against caste and social discrimination, noting his influence on Dr BR Ambedkar. He praised Phule’s efforts in addressing child marriage and promoting widow remarriage, and affirmed the State government’s commitment to the upliftment of backward classes and socially disadvantaged communities, referencing the legacy of TDP founder late NT Rama Rao and the principle of treating society as a temple and the poor as gods.

RDO Keshava Naidu, ZP CEO Ramachandra Reddy, BC Welfare DD Khushboo Kothari, DTWO Ramanujaiah, BC Corporation DD Subramanyam, and others also participated.