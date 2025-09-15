Controlling Ganja peddling priority: SP

Bapatla: B Umamaheswar assumed charge as the third SP of Bapatla district on Sunday amid Vedic chanting ceremonies at the district police headquarters in Bapatla.

Speaking to the media, he outlined his key priorities, focusing on controlling illegal ganja transportation and sales, and preventing crimes against women and children.

The new SP thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta for his appointment. He emphasised leveraging technology to expedite case investigations and enhancing security measures in coastal areas, given the district’s extensive coastline that attracts numerous tourists.

During a special meeting with district police officers, SP Umamaheswar discussed law and order situation and local issues. He stressed the need for the complete eradication of ganja trafficking and directed immediate action plans. The SP highlighted emerging cybercrime and white-collar crime trends, urging officers from constables to senior levels to develop technical expertise. He announced ‘visible policing’ and enforcement duties from 6:00 PM to midnight daily, believing this could prevent the majority of crimes at the initial stage. The SP emphasised the need for an immediate response to victims visiting police stations and maintaining enhanced coastal area patrolling for tourist safety.

CCS DSP P Jagadish Naik, Repalle DSP A Srinivasarao, Bapatla DSP G Ramanjaneya, Chirala DSP MD Moyin, AR DSP P Vijayasarathi, and other district CIs and SIs welcomed the new SP with flower bouquets.