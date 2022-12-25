Conviction-based policing yielding good results: DGP

Vijayawada: The conviction-based policing introduced in the state from June this year has been yielding good results, according to director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy. He said under the new system, commissioner of police or superintendent of police should review the progress of trails of five cases daily to see that the criminals are convicted in a short time.

Speaking to The Hans India, the DGP said under the conviction-based policing, accused were sentenced in 90 cases in six months this year, including 42 persons for life. He said now the system is being implemented at sub-inspector level also to speed up the cases and accused are convicted. Giving details of progress of conviction-based policing, the DGP said 90 people were convicted, including 42 persons for life in six months period during 2022 under POCSO Act, whereas seven persons were convicted during 2014, 20 persons during 2015 and 30 convictions during 2016. He said the number of convictions stands at 34 in 2017, 53 in 2018, 61 in 2019, 30 in 2020 and 21 in 2021.

As part of the conviction-based policing, the DGP said that the court monitoring cell was completely revamped. The officials concerned were asked not to confine themselves to serving notices and they should monitor the court cases daily to speed up prosecution.

Coming to women-related cases, including rape and murder, 44 persons were convicted and sentenced during the past six months, of them 10 persons were given life imprisonment, 10 persons 6 to 10 years and 10 persons for one to five years jail term.

The DGP said priority is being given to women related cases in conviction-based policing. With the supervision of higher level police officials in conviction-based policing, there is no scope for threatening the witnesses. The case trials were speeded up due to timely presence of witnesses and giving no scope for escape of accused.