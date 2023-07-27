Cooperation of political parties sought for voters list revision

Guntur: District Collector P Ranjit Basha praised that the district administration is efficiently conducting door-to-door survey for the revision of voters' list. He conducted a meeting with the leaders of various political parties at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Wednesday.

The survey is conducted for the enrollment of new voters, deletion of deceased and change of address, and updating the voters' list.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector informed that so far, staff had visited 35,278 houses during the last five days and maintained transparency in the survey. He assured that he will solve the problems in registering the applications received online and urged the political parties to appoint representatives. He sought the cooperation of the political parties for the revision of the voters' list and gave suggestions to the officials. District revenue officer K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi, election wing superintendent Krishnakanth, BJP leader Rama Krishna and YSRCP leader I Malyadri attended the meeting.