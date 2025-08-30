Coordinated efforts to contain drugs stressed

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district Collector Chadalawada Nagarani has directed the officials to work collectively to control drugs.

Along with district Superintendent of Police Adnan Naeem Asmi, she held a meeting with the district-level committee for better coordination in controlling cannabis and other drugs at the Collectorate here on Friday. The meeting reviewed the issues of cannabis cultivation control, transportation, sale, consumption, awareness, medical assistance and rehabilitation for those addicted to cannabis.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nagarani said that a large-scale awareness campaign should be organised to inform the people about the ill-effects of drug use. She said that due to drug consumption, the family system will break and they become seriously ill. If it is found that drugs like cannabis are being used anywhere in the district, appropriate steps should be taken to identify the sources from where they are being transported. Widespread awareness programmes should be taken up in schools, colleges and welfare hostels. The police and excise departments in the district should conduct thorough checks on drug use and take steps to control it. The DMHO was instructed to examine whether there are any cases of people addicted to drugs and receiving treatment in private hospitals.

SP Naeem Asmi said that since January, eight cases have been registered under the NDPS Act, 33 people have been arrested, and 25.286 kgs of ganja has been seized. A vehicle has also been seized in this regard. He said that posters have been pasted near 86 schools and 225 colleges on the dangers of drug use, and hoardings have also been put up at 71 prominent intersections in the district. He also explained that awareness meetings have been organised at 295 colleges, 589 public places and 56 villages. He said that strong measures have been taken to control drugs in the district.

Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, Additional SP V Bhimarao, Assistant Excise Superintendent RV Prasad Reddy, in-charge District Transport Officer DSS Nayak, RDOs Dasiraju, K Praveen Kumar Reddy, and Khatib Kausar Bhano, DSPs and others participated in this meeting.