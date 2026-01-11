BJP, JD(S) welcome special session on VB-G RAM G

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) on Saturday welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to convene a two-day special session of the Legislative Assembly to discuss the VB-G RAM G Act, which replaces the MGNREGA.

Addressing a joint press meet, Union Minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed that the Congress was “spreading misinformation” about the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) Act.

“The Congress government is spreading a false narrative on VB-G RAM G. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to convene a special session on this, and we welcome the decision,” Vijayendra said.

“We will discuss on the floor of the House what the Congress did to the country through MGNREGA during the UPA era and what PM Narendra Modi-led NDA has done in the past 11 years,” he further said.

Vijayendra said that when the number of working days has been increased from 100 to 120 days, there should be accountability in the system and no wastage of money.

“When lakhs of crores of rupees have been spent on the MGNREGA, is it wrong on the part of the prime minister, the BJP, or the NDA government to ensure there is no pilferage or leakage of funds,” the BJP state chief asked.

He said during the NDA tenure, more than Rs 7 lakh crore was spent on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme.

Vijayendra underlined that PM’s vision—also aligned with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision—is to see India emerge as a developed nation, with villages having good infrastructure and overall development.

He alleged that the Congress “never believed in schemes but believed in scams” and that because of such scams, India could not emerge as a developed nation.

“The prime minister wants to bring changes to the scheme to benefit rural people. When he wants to ensure accountability and zero corruption, the Congress is opposing it,” the Shikaripura MLA said.

On his part, Kumaraswamy said the Centre has revamped MGNREGA to strengthen rural livelihoods while improving infrastructure, dismissing opposition criticism as “propaganda against a reform-driven welfare mission.”

The union minister said MGNREGA has been rechristened as the VB-G RAM G to bring transparency, efficiency and long-term impact.

He added that welfare and infrastructure development must move together, as both are complementary and indispensable.

“The number of workdays has been increased from 100 to 125 days, ensuring greater income security for rural people, with the daily wage fixed at Rs 370,” Kumaraswamy said.

He rejected claims that employment rights were being curtailed. Kumaraswamy said wage payments have been mandated weekly or within 14 days, while agriculture has been protected through a provision of 60 flexible off-days during peak seasons.

He added that corruption and leakages are being checked through AI technology, GPS tracking and real-time dashboards, and that special job cards will cover single women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, transgender persons and vulnerable tribal groups.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kumaraswamy and Vijayendra’s stand on MGNREGA, Siddaramaiah said the state government was prepared for discussions. “We are ready for a debate and, if required, would even launch a major agitation,” he said.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a special session of the state legislature would be convened soon to pass a resolution demanding the re-implementation of the MGNREGA.