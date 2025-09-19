Live
Coordination among departments vital for child protection
Anantapur: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Rajashekar emphasized that effective coordination among various government departments is crucial to ensure child protection.
He was speaking at a district-level multi-stakeholder consultation meeting organised jointly by the DLSA and Children of India Foundation at the District Legal Services Hall on Thursday.
The meeting brought together officials from police, education, women and child welfare, and health departments to discuss policies, laws, and mechanisms to prevent online and offline exploitation, abuse, and harassment of children.
He highlighted the importance of inter-departmental cooperation in implementing child-friendly services, protecting child rights, and creating an action plan to make Anantapur a child-friendly district.
He stressed the need to identify and respond early to risks, provide safe and inclusive services, and ensure that children’s needs are addressed sensitively.
Preventing online child sexual exploitation (CSE) through awareness, strict monitoring, and coordinated departmental efforts was highlighted as a priority.
Officials were urged to conduct safety audits in schools and girls’ hostels and promote digital safety awareness among adolescents for responsible internet usage.
He called on all stakeholders to build a responsive and inclusive system that guarantees safety and protection for every child in the district.
The programme was attended by CIF District Coordinator Kondappa, HANDS Director Narayana, Swamy, District Mission Coordinator Sridevi, Education Department DEO Srinivas Rao, and CI Venkateshwarlu, along with other departmental officials.