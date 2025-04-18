Coordination between WG, Eluru districts emphasised

Eluru: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasree along with officials of both Eluru and West Godavari districts and Zilla Parishad members reviewed the issues pertaining to standing committees at the West Godavari Zilla Parishad conference hall on Thursday.

The officials of various departments gave details of the works sanctioned in the district mandal-wise, the works in progress, and the works yet to be done.

Speaking on the occasion, the Zilla Parishad Chairperson said that the promises made by the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu after the formation of the coalition government in the joint West Godavari district are being fulfilled in a phased manner.

She said that they are moving forward with the cooperation of everyone to lead the district in the path of development, and the role of the officials is crucial in this regard.

The sanctioned works should be carried out in accordance with the quality standards and special attention should be paid to grounding of works.

Some of the works sanctioned in the district are still pending and the officials should take special care to complete them within the stipulated time. She said that action will be taken against the officials who did not attend the Zilla Parishad meetings, especially from East Godavari district.

The ZP CEO was instructed to take action against the officials who did not attend the meetings.

Zilla Parishad CEO K Bhimeshwara Rao, officials from various departments of both districts, several ZPTCs, and others participated in this meeting.