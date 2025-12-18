Self-Styled YouTube reporter arrested

The Shalibanda police arrested a self-styled YouTube reporter, for allegedly extorting money by claiming he could manage police cases.

The police arrested Mohammed Bilal, a YouTube reporter. According to police, a complaint was received against the accused that he allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 from one party by falsely claiming that he could manage their case at the police station and ensure that they would not be arrested.

He reportedly threatened that if the amount was not paid, he would get them arrested. It is further alleged that he intimidated the complainant on several occasions in this manner. Based on the evidence, the accused has been arrested in the case, said DCP South Zone, Kiran Khare.

The DCP stated that it has come to notice that a few individuals, in the name of reporters or media persons, are indulging in illegal activities such as case settlement, extortion and collection of mamool.

He made it clear that such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found involved in such practices,” added the DCP.

DCP Kiran Khare appealed to the public that if anyone has information regarding such illegal activities or is being threatened or extorted in the name of media or influence, they should immediately inform the police or directly bring it to his notice. The police will ensure prompt action and protection to the informants.