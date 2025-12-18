Police open fire in air to control sarpanch poll clashes

Hyderabad: Police fired in the air at Paidipalli village in Velgaturu mandal of Jagtial district on Wednesday after tensions escalated between supporters of BRS and BJP-backed candidates during the sarpanch elections.

The clash erupted when BJP candidate Mamatha demanded a recount after BRS candidate Gangula Manga was declared the winner. As the situation turned violent, police fired warning shots in the air to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control. The BJP candidate alleged irregularities in the counting process. During the unrest, miscreants pelted stones at police vehicles, damaging them, and one policeman sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, in Panthangi and Dandumalkapuram villages of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri district, police resorted to lathi-charge to quell clashes between rival party supporters. In Panthangi, tensions flared between Congress and BJP activists, prompting police action. In Dandumalkapuram, Congress and BRS workers clashed, leading to stone-pelting from both sides. Police intervened and restored order by using force.

Police maintained that the situations in all affected villages were brought under control and additional forces were deployed to prevent further incidents.