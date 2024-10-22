Cops’ inspiring services lauded

Kadapa: VI Additional District and Sessions Judge Shaik Inthiaz Ahamed, district in-charge Collector Aditi Singh, district SP V Harshvardhan Raju and others paid tributes to the police martyrs at Police Martyrs Memorial on Police Commemoration Day here on Monday.

The Judge, Ahamed, stated that anarchic forces will flourish without police in the society, while in-charge Collector Aditi Singh said the role of police is very important in the democratic system. She lauded them that they are working for people, for State and for the country by risking their lives and protecting peace and security of the people in the society.

SP V Harshvardhan Raju said 216 police personnel in the country, two from the State have sacrificed their lives in the year. While 17 personnel in the district lost their lives due to various reasons, he added. He assured the family members of the martyrs that both police department and the government will support them.

On this occasion, memorials were given to the family members of policemen and home guards, who died in the line of duty in the district.

The dignitaries and guests viewed Open House, display of weapons used by the police. Dogs Lucy, Diana and Ruby, who recently joined crime investigation dog squad team, were a special attraction on the show.

Additional SP (Admin) K Prakash Babu, AR Additional SP B Ramaniah, AR DSP Muralidhar, Kadapa DSP A Venkateshwarlu, Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik, Mydukur DSP Rajendra Prasad, Special Branch Inspector Hema Kumar, RIs, RSIs, city CIs, SIs, District Police Officers’ Association members and others participated in the programme.