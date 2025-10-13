Live
Cops rescue 14 persons from fire accident
Nellore: In a major move, cops have rescued 14 persons, including a 10-year-old boy, from a fire accident that took place at Blue Moon Lodge in Dargahmitta area in the city at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.
According to sources, during night rounds women police station SI Bhaskar noticed fire accident at Blue Moon Lodge and immediately alerted home guard and Nellore Rural DSPs.
They rushed to the spot along with fire officials, launched rescue operations and saved 14 persons trapped in the fire. Later, they were shifted to Government General Hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable. SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla rushed to the spot and monitored the rescue operations.
She appreciated cops for rescuing people from major fire mishap.