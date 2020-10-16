Cops shift flood victims to safer places in Divi Seema

Vijayawada: Several hundred people living in the low-lying areas and Lanka villages in Divi Seema region were shifted to safer places with Krishna floods marooned some villages and habitations for the last two days. More than 7 lakh cusecs of floodwater released from Prakasam barrage as water inflows increased to Prakasam barrage.

Due to the influence of deep depression, the Krishna river catchment areas registered heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Consequently, the flood water levels increased in the river and water released from Prakasam barrage.

Krishna district police helped several hundred people to reach the safer places. As per the guidance of the DGP D Gautam Sawang and under the supervision of the Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, the district police in Divi Seema region helped people in the low-lying areas to reach safer places.

Avanigadda circle inspector B Ravi Kumar with his staff evacuated the villagers of Eddalanka, Bobbarlanka, Dakshina Chiruvollanka, K Kothapalem and other habitations. More than 350 flood affected people were provided with food and other essentials at the safer places.

Nagayalanka police alerted the people of Nachugunta, Edurumondi, Esupuram villages when the floodwater reached the villages. Nagayalanka SI K Srinivas helped 30 villagers to reach safer place in boats in the flood water.

Later, the police arranged food to the displaced people. Under the Machilipatnam police station limits, food was arranged to 300 people of Indira Nagar colony.