Cops to continue ‘Op Safe Campus Zone’ near edu institutions

Vijayawada: State police have decided to continue ‘Operation Safe Campus Zone’, a comprehensive anti-drug initiative that was successfully conducted from July 8 to 12, 2025, across all districts in the state.

The operation aimed to eradicate illicit drug sales within 100 yards of educational institutions, following the TOFEI (Tobacco Free Educational Institution) guidelines framework. While narcotic drugs, including ganja, are prohibited everywhere, this drive specifically targeted their elimination from school and college premises, along with other harmful substances like tobacco, gutka, and related products that endanger student health and safety.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta announced on Thursday in a statement that the police department has decided to extend the operation due to the excellent results achieved during the initial phase. He stated that the police verified 16,806 establishments across the state in five days and registered 25,807 cases against offenders who violated the rules by selling ganja and other banned products.

A total fine of Rs. 40,62,092 was collected during the operation. Visakhapatnam district recorded 3,468 cases, Kakinada 3,115 cases, and Prakasam 4,015 cases. The police conducted searches for narcotic drugs, including ganja, NRX drugs, cough syrups, cigarettes, tobacco products, and gutka being sold near educational institutions.

The operation followed a systematic approach, including intelligence-led targeting of hotspots within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions, multi-agency coordination involving the District Intelligence Wing and SB, and maintaining secrecy to ensure a surprise element. Comprehensive documentation was carried out through mandatory videography, and legal compliance was ensured under the NDPS Act 1985, BNSS 2023, and BSA 2023.

Operation Safe Campus Zone will continue as an ongoing initiative to maintain sustained pressure on drug trafficking networks near educational institutions. The success of the initial five-day intensive phase has laid a strong foundation for regular monitoring and enforcement activities.

The DGP stated that the operation successfully achieved its primary objective of disrupting drug sales near educational institutions, with the substantial number of cases registered and fines imposed demonstrating its effectiveness in creating a strong deterrent presence.