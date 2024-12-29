  • Menu
Cops told to focus on cyber frauds

SP G Krishnakanth interacting with police personnel during Chejerla police station inspection on Saturday

Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth has directed the officials to concentrate on preventing cyber frauds. He inspected Chejerla police station on Saturday.

Nellore: Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth has directed the officials to concentrate on preventing cyber frauds. He inspected Chejerla police station on Saturday.

Later addressing the police personnel, the SP pointed out that several people in the district have lost lakhs of rupees through cyber frauds in the recent period due to lack of awareness. He ordered the officials to conduct awareness programmes in schools and colleges through various methods.

The SP also instructed them to act swiftly after receiving complaints from victims to create confidence in them. He told them to focus on cracking down cases like missing, suspicious deaths, family disputes related to women as the government is keen on rendering justice to women. SP Krishnakanth has verified crime records and enquired about the progress of various cases.

