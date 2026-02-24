Cordon & search conducted

Ongole: In a bid to maintain law and order and curb anti-social activities, Prakasam district police conducted a large-scale Cordon and Search operation in and around Indiramma Colony, Ongole, on Monday, under the supervision of DSP R Srinivasa Rao.

A team of 80 personnel, including CI Vijay Krishna and sub-inspectors from multiple Ongole jurisdictions, participated in the operation. Suspects were verified using fingerprint identification devices. Houses, shops, and other premises were searched with special focus on ganja and narcotics storage and sale. A total of 41 motorcycles and 4 autos without valid documents or number plates were seized, and challans were issued to the offending vehicle owners.

Residents were educated on road safety, drug abuse, cybercrimes, and women’s safety. An anti-drugs rally under the slogan ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ was held, with youth and locals pledging to eradicate drug use from their community.