Aishwarya Sakhuja opens up on healing and embracing her true self

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja shared a heartfelt reflection on self-growth and healing, saying she is learning to embrace herself without “filters or performance”.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned an introspective note about becoming more patient with her healing journey and allowing herself to grow without shrinking her thoughts. She emphasised that strength does not always manifest as intensity, but sometimes as quiet restraint.

“Becoming someone who doesn’t rush her healing. Becoming someone who doesn’t shrink her thoughts. Becoming someone who knows that strength doesn’t always look like fire, sometimes it looks like restraint,” she wrote.

The 41-year-old actress further described the experience of facing oneself honestly as deeply intimate. She noted that meeting oneself without filters or performance — simply embracing the truth — can be powerful and sufficient in itself.

Aishwarya was a finalist in the Miss India pageant in 2006 and rose to fame with her role in the popular television show Saas Bina Sasural, in which she starred from 2010 to 2012. She went on to feature in several other fictional shows, including Main Naa Bhoolungi, Trideviyaan and Rishta.com.

She is also known for portraying Ahaana Khurana in Yeh Hai Chahatein and Air Hostess Shilpa Shrivastava in Zyada Mat Udd. In addition, she participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

On the film front, she was last seen in Ujda Chaman, directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film, which also starred Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla and Karishma Sharma, was an official remake of the Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. The story revolved around a balding 30-year-old bachelor struggling to find a bride within a deadline set by his family.

On the personal front, Aishwarya married her longtime beau in December 2014 and continues to remain active on social media, often sharing candid reflections with her followers.