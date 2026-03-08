Cordon & search conducted under ‘Vajraprahar’

Kurnool: Aspart of the intensified crackdown on narcotics under “Operation Vajraprahar,” police conducted a mega cordon and search operation in Pattikonda constituency of Kurnool district on Saturday. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Pattikonda DSP Venkataramaiah with the participation of around 70 police personnel, following the directions of Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta. The police carried out extensive searches at locations suspected of drug activity, including residential areas, bus stands, vacant buildings, and other suspicious spots. During the operation, around 200 individuals were checked and 64 vehicles lacking proper documentation were seized. Police also registered one bind-over case.

The police summoned rowdy-sheeters and individuals listed under suspect sheets to the spot and conducted counseling sessions, warning them against involvement in illegal activities. Addressing the public, DSP Venkataramaiah said the consumption of ganja and other narcotic substances is destroying the future of youth and severely affecting family systems and social stability.

He emphasized that the police department is committed to eradicating drug abuse and maintaining law and order in the region.

Later, police officials conducted an awareness programme at the Four Pillars Junction in Pattikonda, where they administered the “Operation Vajraprahar Pledge” to the public, urging them to join hands in the fight against drugs.

Officers explained the health, social, and legal consequences of drug abuse and appealed to citizens to report any information related to ganja or other narcotics to the AP EAGLE toll-free helpline number 1972.

Police assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential and stated that such special operations will continue across Andhra Pradesh to build a drug-free society with the support of the public.