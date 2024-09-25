Cordon & search operation conducted in Kovuru

Nellore: As part of the vigil against anti-social activities, 150 police personnel headed by Nellore Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao have conducted cordon and search operation in Kovuru town in the early hours on Tuesday. On the occasion, cops have conducted searches at 1,200 houses including that of 10 rowdy-sheeters, The police recovered 50 motorcycles and 6 auto-rickshaws which lacked documents.

In a press release, SP Krishna Kanth has detailed that the motive of cordon and search is to take into custody the accused in various cases, recover the stolen properties including gold, silver and other valuables and seize illicit liquor, weapons and other items which do not have documents.

The SP has warned of stringent action against those resorting to anti-social activities.