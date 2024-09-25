Live
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
- Leadership, communication skills twice more in demand than AI/ML: Report
- BRS Leaders, Including Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, Arrested by Police En Route to Submit Petition on Farmers’ Issues to Ministers
Just In
Cordon & search operation conducted in Kovuru
Nellore: As part of the vigil against anti-social activities, 150 police personnel headed by Nellore Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao have...
Nellore: As part of the vigil against anti-social activities, 150 police personnel headed by Nellore Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao have conducted cordon and search operation in Kovuru town in the early hours on Tuesday. On the occasion, cops have conducted searches at 1,200 houses including that of 10 rowdy-sheeters, The police recovered 50 motorcycles and 6 auto-rickshaws which lacked documents.
In a press release, SP Krishna Kanth has detailed that the motive of cordon and search is to take into custody the accused in various cases, recover the stolen properties including gold, silver and other valuables and seize illicit liquor, weapons and other items which do not have documents.
The SP has warned of stringent action against those resorting to anti-social activities.