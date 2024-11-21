Cordon & Search: Vehicles without records seized

Rajamahendravaram : In a major effort to maintain law and order and curb anti-social activities, police conducted a comprehensive Cordon and Search Operation across various police station limits of the district early on Wednesday.

Teams led by DSPs, Circle Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors, along with police and special party personnel, thoroughly searched suspected areas.

Speaking on the operation, East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore stated that meticulous searches were conducted in areas suspected of hosting anti-social activities.

During the operation, vehicles without registration numbers or valid records were seized. Additionally, efforts were made to uncover illicit liquor, and explosives, and identify suspicious individuals.

Police utilised Dog Squad services also in these search operations. The SP emphasised that no anti-social elements disrupting peace and safety would be tolerated, and strict legal action would be taken against them.

He urged the public to cooperate in eliminating unlawful activities and encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or dial 112. He assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.