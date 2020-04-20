Coronavirus: East Godavari district administration sounds alert as new cases reported

Rajamahendravaram: District administration has sounded alert in the district with the sudden surge in coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours. Six positive cases were reported in Rajamahendravaram and one case in Pithapuram. All the patients were shifted to GSL hospital Rajanagaram.

According to District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, a housewife at Managalavarapupeta in the city tested positive on Friday. five of her relatives tested postive. So far, as many as 24 coronavirus positive cases were reported and eight of patients were discharged.

A total of 1.20 lakh people are under surveillance in the district. So far, as many as 4,330 tests were conducted. As many as 24 reported positive and 2,837 tested negative.