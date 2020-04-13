Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: COVID Mobile Wisk centre opened in Srikakulam to identify victims

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another initiative to identify the coronavirus victims. COVID-19 Mobile Wisk Center has been set up in Srikakulam district to this extent to collect samples from Corona suspects. These units have also been set up at Kim's, Boggu Sarojini Devi, Sindhura, Rajam GMR Care, Tekkali Area Hospital, Ichipuram and Sompeta, respectively said Medical Officer Maade Ramesh. As part of coronavirus control, the samples of the people with cold, sore throat and other problems would be collected and will be take them to the lab for testing.

COVID-19 Mobile Wisk is a two-step walk-in sample kiosk used for screening the patients for the symptoms, collecting their travel history and providing counselling if required, would take place. The patients who were suspected to have the symptoms of the dreadful virus infection would only be taken to the other booth which acts as the sample collection centre.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh state has reported 12 more new cases on Monday taking the tally to 432 along with seven fatal cases.