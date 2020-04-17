Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool and Guntur tops the list with 126 cases each

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus epidemic is on rise in Andhra Pradesh with the increase in the number of cases at a rapid speed. Kurnool and Guntur districts administration is very much concerned with the most number of cases comprising 252 coronavirus positive cases in both districts combined. People with the virus symptoms are going to hospitals and getting tested.

Meanwhile, Kurnool YSRCP MLA Hafeez Khan underwent tests on suspicion of coronavirus. However, he tested negative. Speaking to a media channel, he said that he has undergone corona test and tested negative.

He said that he had called on the people who had gone to Markaz Bhavan as part of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi to undergo quarantine. "In this difficult time of Coronavirus, it is everybody's responsibility to fight coronavirus; It is not right to do politics, " MLA said. Hafeez Khan said that he is coordinating with authorities to curb coronavirus in Kurnool. He advised everyone to undergo tests at KM Hospitals if found with symptoms.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 572 with an increase of 38 cases on Friday. While there are 35 victims who got discharged and and 18 members remain deceased