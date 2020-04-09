Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: No new cases reported on Thursday, tally remains at 348

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: As per the latest media bulletin released by the health department, there are no new coronavirus positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday night to Thursday morning. The health bulletin states that out of 217 samples tested, no positive case appeared and the tally remains at 348 with four fatal cases. As many as 9 were recovered and discharged so far.

Despite the surge in cases, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures. In this backdrop, the officials have brought the rapid testing kits to rest as many as 20 tests a day with 50 minutes each. The instrument have come into use on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the government has invited applications from qualified candidates for the COVID warrior volunteers post giving them an offer of giving priority to them in future government recruitment.