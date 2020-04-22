Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Tally climbs to 813, death toll 24

Amaravati: The COVID-19 tally in the State climbed to 813 on Wednesday morning. The State nodal officer reported that 56 new cases were detected in the 24 hours ending 10 am Wednesday. Continuing the trend witnessed over the past few weeks, Kurnool and Guntur districts, with 19 cases each, reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Apart from the two districts, Kadapa, Prakasam and Nellore districts reported five, four and three new cases respectively.

Meanwhile, with two more persons succumbing to the pandemic, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 24 in the State.