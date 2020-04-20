Coronavirus in Chittoor: 14 new Covid 19 positive cases reported

Coronavirus in Chittoor: The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading in Srikalahasti of Chittoor district, causing alarming signals in the entire district. After recording 11 positive cases at once on Sunday afternoon, 13 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night along with one more case reported at Rangampet near Chandragiri taking the district toll to 53 while Srikalahasti town alone has recorded 34 cases.

Among the 13 new cases, three couples are there along with two VROs. Amidst the fears of community spread of the virus, all the newly reported cases on Sunday are government staff engaged in frontline duties such as medical shopkeepers, homemakers and others. Also, most of them are from the same area in the town.

At Rangampeta village, a 74-year-old man was tested positive. Meanwhile, officials have imposed strict restrictions and banned inter mandal movements also.