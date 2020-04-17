Coronavirus in Guntur: 12 doctors placed in quarantine centre in the district

Coronavirus in Guntur: Doctors who are on duty to treat coronavirus victims in the district were taken to Quarantine centre as a precautionary measure. A total of 54 doctors and staff members of government fever hospitals have undergone tests of which four members reports have come and one appeared positive. Another 50 Corona test reports are due to arrive. In this backdrop, the doctors were placed in quarantine centre at a private lodge in the city, which converted into a quarantine centre.

Authorities said two RMPs, including one Medico, were infected with coronavirus so far in the district. About 190 people who were treated at the two RMPs were taken to Quarantine centers. Guntur district, on the other hand, reported 122 coronavirus cases till Thursday. The government has taken all measures to curb the coronavirus.

The state has reported 38 covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 572. As per the bulletin 35 were discharged and 14 reported dead. As many as 523 victims were undergoing treatment currently.