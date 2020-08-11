Coronavirus in Nellore: Covid patients with fake phone numbers worry officials

Coronavirus in Nellore: District officials are now facing a tough time with 'untraceable' corona positive patients tested by the designated Covid hospitals and Covid care centres.



Majority of people are instantly switching off their mobile phones as soon as they get test results from the Centre. As there are no alternative numbers with the teams, they are failing to contact them regarding their whereabouts and the status of health. Thanks to the Aadhar Cards that fail to provide details of the cardholder.

Normally, officials are considering Aadhar card as a basic document and authenticity for conducting the Covid tests. But in majority cases, phone numbers and addresses haven't been updated and the officials are facing difficulty for finding the persons who tested positive.

Nowadays people are having multiple sim cards and hence they are giving one number at the time of test and are avoiding subsequent communication fearing hospital-based isolation or home quarantine when they are tested positive. There are many complaints that several people are disregarding suggestions of volunteers or Sachivalayam staff members whenever they call for their whereabouts during home-quarantine. In fact, patients have to respect the guidelines and confine them to the house during the period specified by the doctors.

"We have tried to contact some people in Chejarla mandal where they were tested positive and are not reachable even now. Many colleagues are experiencing this kind of situation in many mandals.