Coronavirus lockdown: Anantapur migrant labours reaches Guntakal in special trains

Anantapur migrants who were trapped in Mumbai following a coronavirus lockdown reached the Guntakal railway junction on Wednesday. About 1,100 migrant workers have reached the state in a special train set up by the Andhra Pradesh government. With the initiative of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Railway Department has run a 24-bogie special train from Mumbai to Guntakal. The train, which left Mumbai on Tuesday night, reached Guntakal today.

Most of them belong to Uravakonda area workers. The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged train ticket charges, lunch, tiffin and fresh water for migrant workers. Officers who conducted thermal screening for the workers who reached the quarries. Meals were also provided to them. Migrant workers thanked chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for bringing them back to the state.

Guntakal MLA Venkatarami Reddy thanked chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who has taken steps to bring back the migrant laborers trapped in Mumbai in the wake of the lockdown. Meanwhile, the state has recorded as many as 60 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,782 samples tested in the last twenty-four hours from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning taking the total tally to 1777.

The media health bulletin released on Wednesday states that the 729 persons have been discharged and 36 reported to be dead and as many as 1012 patients are said to be under treatment.