Coronavirus: MLA RK Roja serves lunch to police, says it's fortunate to do so

As the Coronavirus is spreading at rapid speed across the country, the governments are appealing the public not to come out on to roads and the doctors are working hard for the treatment of Corona affected people. While the police are working round the clock to implement the lockdown strictly.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP MLA and APIIC chairperson RK Roja have arranged lunch for doctors, medical staff, police and sanitation workers who are serving the people round the clock. Roja under the auspices of Roja Charitable Trust has cooked food and served to the police.

She thanked the police for doing their duties round the clock leaving their families. "It is a privilege and fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the police," Roja asserted.