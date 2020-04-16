Coronavirus positive cases rise to 122 in Guntur district

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar issues orders, extending up to May 3 prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, banning the assembly of more than five persons in red zones in city

Guntur: Number of Covid-19 cases in Guntur district increased to 122, including 55 reported in Guntur city. While 35 cases were reported in Anandapet and 20 in Kummari Bazar which are red zone areas in Guntur city. Though the police restricted the movement of the people in red zone areas, Covid-19 cases are on the rise. Five cases were reported in a house at Kummari Bazaar.



In the old city area, three to four persons stay in a single room. More than two families use single toilet. Inmates of the house are not maintaining social distance. This is also one of the reasons for the spread of Covid-19 in old city in Guntur.

Though the GMC is conducting a survey to identify the patients suffering with Covid-19 positive cases in Kummari Bazaar and Anandpet, some cases remained undetected. After finding with coronavirus positive symptoms only they are being shifted to hospitals. As a result, cases are increasing.

A doctor working in the Government Hospital in Guntur city was found to be with Covid-19. She was residing in a hostel in Brodipet area of Guntur city. The inmates of the hostel are worrying that they might have been infected with Covid-19.

Similarly, Covid-19 has spread to Tadepalli.

A ruling party MLA also went into self-quarantine in Guntur city recently. But late he tested negative.

The government appointed B Rajasekhar as special officer for Covid-19 for Guntur district. Minister for Agriculture Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao has been regularly reviewing the situation at the Collectorate.

DGP Gautam Sawang also visited red zone areas in Guntur city. The district administration extended prohibitory orders under Section-144 CrPC till May 3. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar issued orders to this effect.