Coronavirus spread in Anantapur exposes YS Jagan's failure: Nara Lokesh

Coronavirus in Anantapur: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the Anantapur district outbreak of COVID 19 was a glaring example of how the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has failed to provide basic essentials like masks and personal protection equipments (PPEs) to the frontline soldiers.

Lokesh expressed concern that an alarming number of COVID 19 affected persons in Anantapur district were doctors, nurses and Government employees who were at war with the killer virus, in a press release on Wedndesday.

The TDP leader said that the State Government was sending the doctors and health workers to this dangerous war without giving them necessary weapons. If the Government continued to neglect the frontline warriors, it would trigger a greater crisis that would throw virus infections out of control.

He further listed out how a senior resident doctor, a house surgeon and three staff nurses contacted Coronavirus infection in Anantapur. They all got infected just because they treated the primary contact of an infected returnee from a foreign country, who belongs to Hindupur. An assistant sub-inspector of police at Parigi police station also tested positive and he died due to serious health complications.